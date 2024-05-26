Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

STZ opened at $248.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

