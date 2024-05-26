Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.