Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,238,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,513,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Specifically, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

