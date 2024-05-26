Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $129.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

