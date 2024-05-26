Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $199,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

