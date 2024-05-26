Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get Our Latest Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.