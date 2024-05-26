Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,015,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

