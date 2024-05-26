Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.