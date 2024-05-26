Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.