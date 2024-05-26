Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,125,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $315.33 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

