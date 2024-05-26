Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

