Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.64 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

