Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Lyft by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 1,080,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lyft by 123.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,587. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

