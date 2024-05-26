iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

XT opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

