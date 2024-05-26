Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in HSBC by 26.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 618,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $3,972,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

HSBC stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

