Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

OBDC stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.71%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

