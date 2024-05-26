Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $66.59 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

