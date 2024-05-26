Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 433,633 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,076,000 after purchasing an additional 421,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,421,000 after buying an additional 393,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 362,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

