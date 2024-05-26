Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

