Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,158,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,587. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

