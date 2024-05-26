Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 182,543 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 734,549 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

SLF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

