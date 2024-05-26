Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

AMAL opened at $25.30 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $772.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.