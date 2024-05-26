Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 468,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.