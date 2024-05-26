Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 210,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

