Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ashland by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

