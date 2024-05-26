Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $7,115,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OneMain by 36.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 151,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Get Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.