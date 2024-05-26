Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 155,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

