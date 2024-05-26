Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -801.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

