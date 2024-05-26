Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $167,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,520,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $9,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 292,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

GH opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

