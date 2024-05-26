Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 932,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 855,540 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 391,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $159,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.