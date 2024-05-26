Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 102,004 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 102,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.