Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $883.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.50 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.80.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

