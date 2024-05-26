Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,407 Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ero Copper by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ero Copper by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.