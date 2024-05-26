Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Crown were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crown by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crown by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $83.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.