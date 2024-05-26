Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Target Price to $28.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.43.

FTRE opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

