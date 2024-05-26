Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 0.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.06 and last traded at $57.78. Approximately 2,300,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,356,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.