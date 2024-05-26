BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,403 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in APA were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.