BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,703 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

