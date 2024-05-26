BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7,724.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,346.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

BeiGene Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

