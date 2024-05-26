BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after buying an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,480.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 113,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,627,000 after buying an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

