Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 32,477 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

