BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 359.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Toast were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toast by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

