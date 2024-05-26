BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Evergy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

