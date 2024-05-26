BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $95,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $102.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

