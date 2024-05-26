BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $77,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of VRNS opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

