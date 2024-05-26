BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 372 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,458,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 193,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,807.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,020 shares of company stock worth $8,123,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.49 and a 12 month high of $256.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

