BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 1,871 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fluor by 3,488.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 609,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 592,418 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,724,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 274,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fluor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 220,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fluor Stock Up 4.2 %

FLR opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

