BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $74,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of W opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,893. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

