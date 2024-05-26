2,326 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

