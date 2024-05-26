Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Acquires 2,776 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $77,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 555,572 shares in the company, valued at $15,417,123. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

